The HOVG Podcast: Kato Kaelin

Posted by | Sep 21, 2018 | ,

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Kato Kaelin.

America’s favorite houseguest (and a special friend!) returns to talk to the boys about the postseason chances of his beloved Milwaukee Brewers, opens up about the downfall of being so outspoken on Twitter and, for some reason, introduces Shawn and Lou to the friendliest valets in all of Los Angeles.

SHOW NOTES:

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell’s Biggest Critic? It’s Kato Kaelin

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

