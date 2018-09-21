This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Kato Kaelin.
America’s favorite houseguest (and a special friend!) returns to talk to the boys about the postseason chances of his beloved Milwaukee Brewers, opens up about the downfall of being so outspoken on Twitter and, for some reason, introduces Shawn and Lou to the friendliest valets in all of Los Angeles.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
Brewers Manager Craig Counsell’s Biggest Critic? It’s Kato Kaelin
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.
View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Kato Kaelin