Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Nicole Sherry

Posted by | Jul 20, 2018 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Nicole Sherry

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Nicole Sherry.

The Baltimore Orioles head groundskeeper talks to the boys about how she almost quit baseball to work at a golf course in Hawaii, gets into the specifics of creating grass patterns in the outfield, recalls shagging flies for and getting lost in the dreamy blue eyes of Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. and, yeah, brags a little (wouldn’t you?) about how great her view is from her office window at Camden Yards.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

For Orioles’ groundskeeper Sherry, ‘this is my dream job’

Nicole Sherry Bobblehead

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

web-graphics-podcast-2

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Nicole Sherry



Related Posts

Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: The Home Run Derby

Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: The Home Run Derby

July 17, 2018

Predictions For The Second Half For The Red Sox

Predictions For The Second Half For The Red Sox

July 19, 2018

The Daily Target 7/15/18

The Daily Target 7/15/18

July 15, 2018

On This Day In Red Sox History: July 15, 2005 (@TheFrizz87)

On This Day In Red Sox History: July 15, 2005 (@TheFrizz87)

July 15, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino