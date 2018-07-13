Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Ngaio Bealum

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ngaio Bealum.

The comedian and cannabis expert talks to the boys about his unique look and style (is it “Funky Preacher” or “Sexy Professor”?), being a fan of his hometown San Francisco Giants, the main difference between 1980s baseball and now, hanging out with Doug Benson and, of course, his new Netflix show “Cooking on High”.

Plus, Lou helps Ngaio plan his return trip to Milwaukee.

SHOW NOTES:

Grizzlers: Fine Quality Craft Cannabis Pre Rolls

Major-League Stoners: Why Pro Baseball is Full of Marijuana

Pitcher Faces Misdemeanor Charges

5 Burning Questions You May Have About Netflix’s ‘Cooking on High’

‘Cooking on High’5 Things to Know about Netflix’s Latest Food Series

Why Wisconsin’s Mars Cheese Castle Is a Legendary Road Trip Food Destination

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

