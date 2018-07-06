The HOVG Podcast: Greg Proops

By: The Hall of Very Good | July 6, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Greg Proops.

The “smartest man in the world” talks to the boys about his recent gig as emcee of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s annual Hall of Game ceremony, his experiences interviewing some of baseball’s greats, recalls the mysterious death of Rube Foster and shares his admiration for San Francisco Giants greats Willie Mays and Barry Bonds.

Oh, yeah, Greg also joins in on Lou’s distaste of the 2013 movie “42”.

