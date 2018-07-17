Javy Baez Wearing Roberto Clemente's Jacket Pisses Off Fans

By: The Hall of Very Good | July 17, 2018

Even though it featured one of the most memorable finishes in Home Run Derby history, Monday night’s spectacle wasn’t without controversy.

Derby purists (is there actually such a thing?) argued whether or not Bryce Harper really should have won. Everyone else seemingly had something to say about Javy Baez’s choice of attire.

While his teammate Kyle Schwarber took his cuts, the Chicago Cubs star second baseman did an impromptu fashion show, by putting on a jacket once owned by the late, great Roberto Clemente.

And, yeah, folks were not pleased.

#HRDerby I can’t believe that they took the jacket off of a legend and put it on Baez, that’s cool but it’s kind of not you’re not supposed to take the jacket of a legend and put it on any other player some things just aren’t sacred anymore Clemente was last to wear it not now👎 — 🇺🇸Alaskan For Life (IT Tech) (@chris_drop) July 17, 2018

I’m glad Báez lost. He shouldn’t be wearing Clemente’s jacket. Idc how great of a ball player he is. He could’ve respectfully chosen not to wear it. If I was part of the Clemente family I would be offended. — Fish (@bigfish_412) July 17, 2018

You should have better sense than to wear Roberto Clemente’s jacket. Shame on you Baez and shame on you ESPN. #Retire21 #NoBaez — Drop Tones (@TonesDrop) July 17, 2018

Can you believe they let Javier Baez SOIL Roberto Clemente’s Jacket???? — ▲★Pittsburgh21★▲ (@Pittsburgh21) July 17, 2018

Baez wearing Clemente’s jacket makes me sick — Carter Spatara (@carter_spatara) July 17, 2018

They are letting Javier Baez wear Roberto Clemente’s jersey at the #HomeRunDerby. I don’t care if Baez is from Puerto Rico, that’s a disgrace. He’s a dirty player and all of Pittsburgh despised him — Robert Love (@RC_Love77) July 17, 2018

I feel like Javier Baez wearing Roberto Clemente’s jacket is extremely disrespectful — Dylan (@DestinedDylan) July 17, 2018

Clemente’s jacket does not deserve to be worn by a cocky player such as Javier Baez #disrespect — Josh Barry 🍓⚾️ (@barryjosh729) July 17, 2018

All bitching aside…one guy totally got it.

According to MLB.com, this isn’t the last time Baez will potentially piss off fans. He’s apparently going to don the same suit during Tuesday night’s All-Star Game Red Carpet.