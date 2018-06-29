Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Rick Vaughn

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Rick Vaughn.

The former Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays executive talks to the boys about the day-to-day duties of a big league public relations director, his current gig working with Chicago Cubs skipper Joe Maddon’s charity and, most importantly, helps Shawn and Lou begin their quest to track down the infamous Billy Ripken “Fuck Face” bat.

SHOW NOTES:

Fuck Face: The Story Behind Billy Ripken’s Legendary Fleer Baseball Card

Billy Ripken Obscenity Bat: He Finally Talks 20 Years Later

Fact Check: Billy Ripken “F*** Face” Card

