The HOVG Podcast: Mike Reiss

By: The Hall of Very Good | June 22, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou “Bitch McNuggets” Olsen are joined by Mike Reiss.

The four-time Emmy Award-winning writer and producer of “The Simpsons” talks to the boys about his new book, pretends to be interested when Shawn and Lou share their favorite episodes, goes behind-the-scenes of the iconic “Homer at the Bat” episode, grades Ted Cruz’s impressions of everyone’s favorite TV family and imagines a dark, gritty re-boot of “Alf”.

And as a bonus…hear all about that time Lou was served a full “meal” of toast!

SHOW NOTES:

Mike Reiss Interview: Jokes In Vast Quantities

‘Homer at the Bat’: Why Hall of Fame is honoring ‘The Simpsons’

25 years after ‘Homer at the Bat,’ Homer Simpson is now a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame

Everything there is to know about ALF

[embedded content]

MIKE’S BOOKS

