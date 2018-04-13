WNBA Draft Pick Has MLB Family Ties

By: The Hall of Very Good | April 13, 2018

The WNBA Draft was held Thursday night and at the top of the draft board was a pretty familiar name to baseball fans.

Diamond DeShields.

With the third pick, the former University of Tennessee star was selected by the Chicago Sky. She is the daughter of Delino DeShields and the sister of Delino DeShields Junior.

Suffice it to say, the Texas Rangers outfielder was over the moon with excitement.

This won’t be the first time a DeShields has suited up in the Windy City. Dad Delino spent his final two Major League seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

Also, one would have to assume this marks the first time a father, son and daughter were all drafted in the first rounds of their respective sports, right?

Pops was drafted 12th overall by the Montreal Expos in 1987, whereas as the junior DeShields went eighth to the Houston Astros in 2010.