The HOVG Podcast: John Costacos

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by John Costacos.

The creator of some of the world’s most popular sports posters re-joins the boys to talk about his latest creation for Adidas (SPOILER ALERT: it’s Aaron Judge!), shares what might be next for The Costacos Brothers and revisits what makes their artwork great.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge joins Adidas in latest endorsement deal

For The Kids: A Vintage Sports Poster Exhibition

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

