This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by John Costacos.
The creator of some of the world’s most popular sports posters re-joins the boys to talk about his latest creation for Adidas (SPOILER ALERT: it’s Aaron Judge!), shares what might be next for The Costacos Brothers and revisits what makes their artwork great.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge joins Adidas in latest endorsement deal
For The Kids: A Vintage Sports Poster Exhibition
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.
View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: John Costacos