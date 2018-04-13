The HOVG Podcast: David Mickey Evans

By: The Hall of Very Good | April 13, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by David Mickey Evans.

The writer and director of “The Sandlot” talks to the boys about the making of the iconic film, speculates as to whether or not Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez was really safe at the plate, shares his plans for the 25th anniversary of the movie, marvels at those glorious Funko Pop! figures and Lou thanks David (on behalf of everyone, really) for creating Wendy Peffercorn.

SHOW NOTES:

