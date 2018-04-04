Select Page

Brian Wilson Returns to AT&T Park Sans Beard

Typically, there isn’t a ton of hype around who throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game.

Then again, “typical” isn’t the word a lot of people would use to describe Brian Wilson.

For the first time in nearly six years, the former closer took to the mound before the San Francisco Giants home opener Tuesday, after emerging from the centerfield in full uniform (including his all-orange cleats) and without his trademark beard.

“I wanted to wear a uniform again,” Wilson said. “Why not the last uniform I put on be the 38 Giants?

Now…about that beard. Dude got rid of it a while ago.

A little over a year ago when the three-time All-Star was flirting with a comeback, he emerged sans chin curtain and working on, of all things, a knuckleball.

Turns out, he’s still leaving those options open.

“The knuckleball is in the back pocket, kid,” Wilson told Giants broadcasters. “And I haven’t retired for a reason.”

Hall of Very Good, MLB

