Bob Costas Calls Out Cardinals Fans

By: The Hall of Very Good | April 6, 2018

Yikes.

Down only two runs Thursday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, fans of the St. Louis Cardinals had apparently seen enough.

Bob Costas, who was calling the game for MLB Network, showed his disdain for the self-proclaimed “best fans in baseball” by calling them out. And, yeah…they deserved it.

What makes the Hall of Famer’s comments more savage is the fact that Costas is a St. Louis guy…kinda.

“When people ask me where I’m from, I’m as apt to say, St. Louis as I am to say New York,” Costas once said. “I was born and raised in New York but I think of myself as a St. Louisan.”

Dude spend a few years at KMOX calling games for the ABA Spirits of St. Louis.