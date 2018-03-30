The HOVG Podcast: Jeff Idelson

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jeff Idelson
The president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum returns to talk to the boys about what’s new in Cooperstown and the growing anticipation for the Class of 2018 (and beyond!), shares the best Brad Ausmus story in the history of Brad Ausmus stories, explains what it is like hanging out with Bob Uecker and walks Shawn and Lou through the four “can’t miss” spots at The Hall and reveals his favorite museum pieces.
