REPORT: Albert Belle Arrested at Spring Training Game

It’s been a long time since anyone has thought about Albert Belle and, sadly, that all changed Sunday night.

According to reports, the embattled slugger was arrested during a spring training game and charged with two counts of indecent exposure, one count of DUI and one count of extreme DUI.

BREAKING: Albert Belle arrested in Scottsdale during a spring training game. 2 counts of indecent exposure

1 count of DUI (using liquor, drugs or vapors)

1 count of Extreme DUI (BAC of .08 or more) pic.twitter.com/3zMgRczQi3 — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) March 26, 2018

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Belle has been on the wrong side of the law.

While with the Cleveland Indians, the five-time All-Star chased a bunch of kids in his SUV after they egged his house. He’d end up being convicted of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and fined following the Halloween night incident.

Belle had seemingly gotten his life together since his retirement following the 2000 season. He and his wife currently reside in Scottsdale, where they are raising their three daughters.





