Cal Ripken Jr. to Auction Off Massive Estate

So…this is a new one.

Previously unable to sell his 24-plus acre, suburban Baltimore estate (it’s been on the market since his 2016 divorce), Cal Ripken Jr. is offering the thing up to “the highest bidder WITHOUT RESERVE”.

Originally listed in September 2016 for a cool $12.5 million, Ripken’s 25,000 square foot crib is loaded.

In addition to the six bedrooms and fifteen bathrooms, the whole package includes, among other top flight amenities, an in-home theater, pool house, batting cage, training room and locker room. Oh yeah, there’s also a full-size baseball field designed by the two-time MVP himself.

Also included, that legendary indoor basketball court baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian once dubbed the “greatest gym ever made”.

Ripken’s estate is scheduled to go on the block May 12. You can check out the listing over at the DeCaro Auctions website.

