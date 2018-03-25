Anthony Rizzo’s Family Joins Florida March

Anthony Rizzo might be 2300 miles from his Florida home, but that didn’t stop the Chicago Cubs first baseman from making his voice heard on Saturday.
The family of the 2007 Stoneman Douglas High School graduate joined the March for Our Lives in Parkland.
Rizzo wasn’t alone in his praise of Saturday’s nationwide rallies. Top athletes (past and present) from across sports took to social media to lend their support.
Welcome to the right side of history, gentlemen.
