Anthony Rizzo’s Family Joins Florida March

Anthony Rizzo might be 2300 miles from his Florida home, but that didn’t stop the Chicago Cubs first baseman from making his voice heard on Saturday.

The family of the 2007 Stoneman Douglas High School graduate joined the March for Our Lives in Parkland.

Rizzo wasn’t alone in his praise of Saturday’s nationwide rallies. Top athletes (past and present) from across sports took to social media to lend their support.

If you can get out & support @AMarch4OurLives today I am proud of this generation standing up for injustice & having their voices heard, making real change. The world is listening. Some may not know me but I stand with you @Emma4Change #marchforourlives @MSNBC @mtv @naacp @NBA pic.twitter.com/ypSeeT1LVH — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) March 24, 2018

Welcome to the right side of history, gentlemen.






