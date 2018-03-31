A League of Their Own is Heading to Television

A year after its 25anniversary and just in time for the 75anniversary of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, “A League of Their Own” fans have a reason to keep celebrating.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios is developing a 30-minute pilot based on the movie directed by Penny Marshall, while “taking a contemporary spin” on the stories of the women of the AAGPBL. It will be co-written and produced by “Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham from “Mozart in the Jungle”.

The modern take will not feature sisters Dottie and Kit…the central characters of the 1992 movie.

If you were curious, no…this isn’t the first time someone has tried this with the box office hit. Shortly after its theatrical run, CBS took a swing at bringing the baseball movie to the small screen. It lasted three episodes.

[embedded content]





