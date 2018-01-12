The HOVG Podcast: Byron Motley

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Byron Motley.

The author and screenwriter talks to the boys about his father, legendary Negro Leagues umpire Bob Motley, explains what happened to his screenplay about Effa Manley, gives his thoughts on instant replay in baseball and pulls the curtain back on why he absolutely adores Cuba.

“No, I’m a Spectator Like You”: Umpiring in the Negro American League

Bob Motley, Last Surviving Negro League Ump, Recalls Baseball History

Passing of a legend: pioneering umpire Bob Motley dies at 94

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Adds Bob Motley Statue

