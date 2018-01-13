“Teammate” Has Found Its Grandpa Rossy

The much-ballyhooed David Ross movie is apparently still a thing and, get this…filmmakers have seemingly found their “Grandpa Rossy”.

According to reports out of Chicago’s annual Cubs Caravan “Friday Night with Ryan Dempster” show, Jon Bernthal has been brought in to play the team’s former catcher. Bernthal is best known as Shane from “The Walking Dead” and, most recently, Frank Castle in Netflix’s “The Punisher”.

It’s been about a year since news started circulating that Ross’s book Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages was going to be made into a movie. Back in September, rumors started circulating that Oscar-nominated actor (and Cubs fanatic) Bill Murray was being sought after to play skipper Joe Maddon.

The film will focus on the important moments from Ross’s 15-year big league career and centers on Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. There is no timetable for its production and/or subsequent release.

[embedded content]






