If the story of Moe Berg, an Ivy League graduate-turned-Major Leaguer-turned CIA spy sounds like the plot to a movie…it’s because it is.
Back in February, shooting started on “The Catcher Was a Spy” with Paul Rudd in the lead role and on Friday, it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.
Sadly, the reviews were, for the most part, less than spectacular.
“Fact-based misfire” – Variety
“Not even Paul Rudd can save this dull spy drama” – Slash Film
“An extraordinary man gets a bland biopic” – Collider
“Fascinating story of Boston Red Sox player Moe Berg far from home run” – The Wrap
The film is based off the 1994 book by Nicholas Dawidoff The Catcher Was a Spy: The Mysterious Life of Moe Berg. According to Deadline, the film focuses on Berg’s most important mission…infiltrating the circle of the lead scientist for the Nazi atomic program.
View the original article on Hall of Very Good: Moe Berg Movie Hits Sundance