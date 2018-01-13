Million Dollar Arm Winner Heading to WWE Performance Center

Nearly a decade ago, Rinku Singh beat out close to 37,000 competitors to win a shot at pitching in the Major Leagues and, in the process, became the subject of a Disney movie.

This past March, the “Million Dollar Arm” winner (and the first Indian-born professional baseball player) took part in an invitation-only tryout at the Dubai Opera House to see if he had the right stuff to become a WWE Superstar.

Turns out…he does.

BREAKING: Rinku Singh, who rose to prominence after winning “Million Dollar Arm” in India and pitching in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization, signs with the @WWE: https://t.co/4tP6L56qJK pic.twitter.com/noosVaJxQx — WWE on ESPN (@WWEonESPN) January 13, 2018

According to ESPN.com, the 29-year-old will join a number of other hopefuls Tuesday when he reports to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

“As long I stay focused and stay strong, just as I have over the past 10 years with baseball or track and field…it will lead me in the right direction,” he said. “Obviously, it’s going to be a totally different training program [at the WWE Performance Center]. But it does not matter where you came from. You’re trying to be something bigger than yourself, and you’ve got to give it everything you’ve got.”

Singh spent parts of five seasons in the minors leagues…primarily with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. As a reliever, he’d pitch in 119 games, racking up 164 strikeouts and a respectable 3.40 ERA.

