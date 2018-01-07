Hockey Team Celebrates Rockford Peaches Legacy

This summer marks the 75anniversary of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and it’s likely we’ll be seeing a slew of outlets doing what they can to celebrate the milestone.

One of the first out of the gate (and probably, rightfully so)…hockey’s Rockford IceHogs.

On Friday, January 26, the Chicago Blackhawks top affiliate will don special Rockford Peaches jerseys for their contest against the Ontario Reign. Following the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off… with a portion of the proceeds benefiting breast cancer research.

The IceHogs have called Rockford home since 1999. The Peaches, who were popularized by the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own”, won four league championships during the AAGPBL’s eleven year run.





