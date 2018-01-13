Cooperstown 2018: Scott Rolen

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Philadelphia Phillies (1996–2002), St. Louis Cardinals (2002–2007), Toronto Blue Jays (2008–2009) and Cincinnati Reds (2009–2012).

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career .281 batting average, 2077 hits, 316 home runs and 1287 RBI in 17 seasons. In 2011, became just the fourth third baseman (Mike Schmidt, George Brett and Chipper Jones) with 2000 hits, 500 doubles, 300 home runs and 1200 RBI. Seven-time All-Star (2002-2006, 2010-2011), 2006 World Series champion. 1997 National League Rookie of the Year. Eight-time Gold Glove winner (1998, 2000-2004, 2006 and 2010). 2002 Silver Slugger Award.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Fagan: The biggest issue is the Baseball Hall of Fame has limited voters to only 10 votes. All these steroid-associated guys whose numbers would justify getting in have created this backlog of worthy candidates like Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, etc. — David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) January 10, 2018

I’m not sure I would have ever considered Scott Rolen for the Hall of Fame. — Fake News Brown (@tylerbox12) January 9, 2018

I really don’t understand why Scott Rolen is getting so much play for the Hall of Fame. What am I missing? Just don’t see it. — Robert Fish (@rfish15) January 5, 2018

HOVG THOUGHTS: It’s possible Scott Rolen’s chances of getting enshrined might be better if he wasn’t on the same ballot as Chipper Jones. Seriously. On their own merit, eight Gold Glove awards (third most among all third baseman) and 316 home runs while holding down the hot corner might mean something. But, yeah…Chipper’s bat trumps all.





