Cooperstown 2018: Scott Rolen

SCOTT ROLEN
First Year on Ballot
PLAYING CAREER: Philadelphia Phillies (1996–2002), St. Louis Cardinals (2002–2007), Toronto Blue Jays (2008–2009) and Cincinnati Reds (2009–2012).
ACHIEVEMENTS: Career .281 batting average, 2077 hits, 316 home runs and 1287 RBI in 17 seasons. In 2011, became just the fourth third baseman (Mike Schmidt, George Brett and Chipper Jones) with 2000 hits, 500 doubles, 300 home runs and 1200 RBI. Seven-time All-Star (2002-2006, 2010-2011), 2006 World Series champion. 1997 National League Rookie of the Year. Eight-time Gold Glove winner (1998, 2000-2004, 2006 and 2010). 2002 Silver Slugger Award.
HOVG THOUGHTS: It’s possible Scott Rolen’s chances of getting enshrined might be better if he wasn’t on the same ballot as Chipper Jones. Seriously. On their own merit, eight Gold Glove awards (third most among all third baseman) and 316 home runs while holding down the hot corner might mean something. But, yeah…Chipper’s bat trumps all.
