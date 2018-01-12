Cooperstown 2018: Manny Ramirez

MANNY RAMIREZ
Second Year on Ballot (23.8% last year)
PLAYING CAREER: Cleveland Indians (1993–2000), Boston Red Sox (2001–2008), Los Angeles Dodgers (2008–2010), Chicago White Sox (2010) and Tampa Bay Rays (2011)
ACHIEVEMENTS: Career .312 batting average, 2574 hits, 555 home runs and 1831 RBI in 19 seasons. 15th all-time in home runs. 19th all-time in RBI. Nine-straight seasons of at least 30 HRs and 100 RBIs (1998–2006)…tied for third longest all-time. Hit in 27-straight games in 2006. 12-time All-Star (1995, 1998-2008). Two-time World Series champion (2004 and 2007). 2004 World Series MVP. Nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner (1995, 1999-2006). 2002 American League batting champion. 2004 American League home run leader.
HOVG THOUGHTS: If not for those two pesky drug suspensions…Ramirez would be a shoe-in. That said, dude is going to be waiting a long time before he sees Cooperstown open its doors to him.
