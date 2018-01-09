Cooperstown 2018: Kevin Millwood

KEVIN MILLWOOD
First Year on Ballot
PLAYING CAREER: Atlanta Braves (1997–2002), Philadelphia Phillies (2003–2004), Cleveland Indians (2005), Texas Rangers (2006–2009), Baltimore Orioles (2010), Colorado Rockies (2011) and Seattle Mariners (2012)
ACHIEVEMENTS: Compiled a 169-152 record with 2083 strikeouts and a 4.11 ERA in 16 Major League seasons. Threw a no-hitter in 2003. Pitched a combined no-hitter in 2012. All-Star Game selection in 1999.
HOVG THOUGHTS: Not. A. Chance.
