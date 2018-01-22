Cooperstown 2018: Kerry Wood

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Chicago Cubs (1998, 2000–2008), Cleveland Indians (2009–2010), New York Yankees (2010) and Chicago Cubs (2011–2012).

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career 86-75 record with a 3.67 ERA and 1582 strikeouts in 14 big league seasons. Tied Roger Clemens’ Major League record for most strikeouts in a game (20) in 1998. Recorded 200 or more strikeouts in four out of his first five seasons. Reached 1000 strikeouts quicker than any other Major Leaguer both in games played (134) and innings pitched (853). 1998 National League Rookie of the Year. Led the National League in strikeouts (266) in 2003. Two-time All-Star Game selection (2003 and 2008).

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Kerry Wood on being on the HOF ballot: “If I get one vote, we’re having a blowout party. I’m going to call the guy who voted for me, whoever voted for me, and apologize. It they voted me they’re probably losing their credential.” From @_phil_thompson feature. — Phil Rogers (@philgrogers) January 11, 2018

HOVG THOUGHTS: When Kerry Wood hit the scene in 1998, he had all the makings of being the next Roger Clemens, but, well…injuries and Dusty Baker got the better of him.







