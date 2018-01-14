Cooperstown 2018: Johan Santana

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Minnesota Twins (2000-2007) and New York Mets (2008-2010 and 2012).

ACHIEVEMENTS: In 12 seasons, collected 139 wins versus 78 losses, 1988 strikeouts and a 3.20 ERA. Two-time American League Cy Young award winner (2004 and 2006). Led Majors in wins, strikeouts and ERA in 2006. Four-time All-Star (2005-2007 and 2009). Gold Glove award recipient (2007). Led Majors in wins with 19 in 2006. Led Majors in ERA three times (2004, 2006 and 2008) and strikeouts three times (2004-2006). In 2012…pitched a no-hitter. In 2004, Santana became the first pitcher since 1961 to give up four or fewer hits in ten straight starts. Also, his 13–0 record broke the old Major League second-half mark shared by Burt Hooton and Rick Sutcliffe.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

I just wanna know how Johan Santana isn’t in the hall of fame — Ⓜ️arty Foster (@marty9294) January 8, 2018

Johan Santana’s lack of personality is going to keep him out of the hall of fame. All his numbers say elite pitcher in his prime. Best change up I ever saw. — Zack (@AceTrainerZack) December 29, 2017

Johan Santana falling off the hall of fame ballot in the first year is a perfect example of whats wrong with the voting system. Johan may not be a definite hall of famer, but he’s definitely worthy of staying on the ballot. — Joey McCabe (@Joey_Mac10192) December 28, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: Johan Santana had one of the best five year stretches of the last 15 years and if you would’ve told me in 2006 that he’d be off the Hall of Fame ballot in one year…I’d have laughed in your face. Remember this…Santana will be inducted via a Veteran’s Committee (or whatever it will be called) sometime in the next 20 years.





