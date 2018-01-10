Cooperstown 2018: Jamie Moyer

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Chicago Cubs (1986–1988), Texas Rangers (1989–1990), St. Louis Cardinals (1991), Baltimore Orioles (1993–1995), Boston Red Sox (1996), Seattle Mariners (1996–2006), Philadelphia Phillies (2006–2010) and Colorado Rockies (2012).

ACHIEVEMENTS: In 25 seasons, amassed a 269-209 record, with a 4.25 ERA and 2441. Baseball’s all-time leader in home runs allowed with 522. 2008 World Series champion. Named to the 2003 All-Star Game. Was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2015.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

The Hall of Fame voting process is silly and has arbitrary limits. Because of that, special cases like Jamie Moyer are frustratingly overlooked. — P_Whit (@MarinerMagic) January 5, 2018

I wish Jamie Moyer hadn’t been so bad for forever and he could get at least one Hall of Fame vote — tweets by @bishopkm (@bishopkm) January 5, 2018

Jamie Moyer should be in the Hall of Fascinating, the Hall of Longevity, the Hall of Adaption. But the Hall of Fame? I don’t see it. — Chris Levin (@ChrisLevinAQ) January 3, 2018

HOVG THOUGHTS: Moyer is an enigma. While there’s virtually no reason to vote for him (outside of his 269 wins…only a handful of Hall-eligible pitchers have more), he’ll get some votes.





