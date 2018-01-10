Cooperstown 2018: Jamie Moyer

JAMIE MOYER
First Year on Ballot
PLAYING CAREER: Chicago Cubs (1986–1988), Texas Rangers (1989–1990), St. Louis Cardinals (1991), Baltimore Orioles (1993–1995), Boston Red Sox (1996), Seattle Mariners (1996–2006), Philadelphia Phillies (2006–2010) and Colorado Rockies (2012).
ACHIEVEMENTS: In 25 seasons, amassed a 269-209 record, with a 4.25 ERA and 2441. Baseball’s all-time leader in home runs allowed with 522. 2008 World Series champion. Named to the 2003 All-Star Game. Was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2015.
HOVG THOUGHTS: Moyer is an enigma. While there’s virtually no reason to vote for him (outside of his 269 wins…only a handful of Hall-eligible pitchers have more), he’ll get some votes.
