Cooperstown 2018: Fred McGriff

Ninth Year on Ballot (21.7% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Toronto Blue Jays (1986–1990), San Diego Padres (1991–1993), Atlanta Braves (1993–1997), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (1998–2001), Chicago Cubs (2001–2002), Los Angeles Dodgers (2003) and Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2004).

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career batting average of .284 with 2490 hits, 493 home runs and 1550 RBI. Ranks 28th all-time in home runs and 46th in RBI. Hit 30 or more home runs in seven straight seasons (1988-1994) and three more times in 1999, 2001 and 2002. Five-time All-Star selection (1992, 1994-1996 and 2000). World Series champion in 1995. Was the first player to hit a home run at Toronto’s Skydome…now known as the Rogers Centre.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

If you don’t know who Fred McGriff is you are quite far from being qualified to vote for the baseball HOF. — Charlie Mowry (@CharlieMowry) January 6, 2018

How will Manny Ramirez end up with a higher HOF % than Fred Mcgriff this year? Hall of Fame is a joke — James in Sacramento (@TheRealLefthook) January 5, 2018

Fred McGriff and Jeff Kent are more qualified for the HOF than Scott Rolen. It’s not close, offensively alone. — Andy Drew (@Andrews2names) January 5, 2018

HOVG THOUGHTS: The “Crime Dog” was the epitome of consistency for close to 20 years and there’s no reason to think that he won’t be on the ballot for a long, long time. The problem with McGriff, however, is that he’s continually overshadowed on the ballot by some pretty big names and stands to never get his proper respect. At the time of his retirement, his 493 career bombs were the most home runs of any eligible player (not named Mark McGwire) not currently in the Hall of Fame.





