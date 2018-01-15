Cooperstown 2018: Curt Schilling

Sixth Year on Ballot (45.0% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Baltimore Orioles (1988-1990), Houston Astros (1991), Philadelphia Phillies (1992-2000), Arizona Diamondbacks (2000-2003) and Boston Red Sox (2004-2007)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career record of 216-146 (.597 winning percentage) with an ERA of 3.46 and 3116 strikeouts. Three 20-win seasons, nine seasons with 200-plus innings pitched, five seasons with 200 or more strikeouts…three times with more than 300. Three-time World Series champion (2001, 2004 and 2007) and six-time All-Star selection (1997-1999, 2001-2002 and 2004). Owns a postseason record of 11-2…good for an .846 winning percentage.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Tom Verducci is right. We should only consider the postseason as extra credit. If a player is borderline Hall of Famer we go to the postseason numbers. Curt Schilling Hall of Famer because of it. — Zaine Paisley (@ZainePaisley) January 15, 2018

Curt schilling is a terrible human being but he should be in the hall of fame — Iso Joe (@Kountry_K) January 14, 2018

HOVG THOUGHTS: Schilling’s Hall of Fame case is interesting because so many people look at him solely as the outspoken, conservative talking head on social media and not the pitcher who helped lead his team to the World Series three separate times or the guy who, along with Randy Johnson, helped the Diamondbacks pitching staff dominate baseball in the early 2000s. His numbers are pretty good when you stack them up against some of the other great pitchers of the hitter-centric era he played and, eventually, will help him open the doors to Cooperstown immortality.





