Cooperstown 2018: Carlos Lee

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Chicago White Sox (1999–2004), Milwaukee Brewers (2005–2006), Texas Rangers (2006), Houston Astros (2007–2012) and Miami Marlins (2012)

ACHIEVEMENTS: .285 career average with 2273 hits, 469 doubles, 358 home runs and 1363 RBI in 14 seasons. 17 career grand slams ranks him seventh in Major League history (tied with Jimmie Foxx and Ted Williams). Three-time All-Star (2005–2007). Two-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2005 and 2007).

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

It is a good career. It is not a Hall of Fame career. But he should definitely go in the Hall of Good with Brad Lidge, Carlos Lee and Hideki Matsui. When Rolen, McGriff, Sheffield, A. Jones & Santana aren’t getting votes, Damon is not top 15 on this year’s ballot — Nathan Baliva (@nbaliva) January 2, 2018

Carlos Lee gets a nod, if no Hall of Fame votes/Carlos was very good & productive as was former team mate Maglio Ordonez but unfortunately neither will be enshrined. — Edward (@Edward508) January 1, 2018

If Carlos Lee doesn’t get into the hall of fame we riot — Trent (@bltrent) December 18, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: On any other ballot…Carlos Lee might get a handful of sympathy votes. Unfortunately, he’s likely not to get one.





