Cooperstown 2018: Brad Lidge

BRAD LIDGE
First Year on Ballot
PLAYING CAREER: Houston Astros (2002-2007), Philadelphia Phillies (2008-2011) and Washington Nationals (2012)
ACHIEVEMENTS: Went 26-32 with a 3.54 and 225 saves in 11 seasons including going 41-for-41 in save situations in 2008. World Series champion in 2008 after closing out the decisive fifth game. Two-time All-Star selection (2005 and 2008).
HOVG THOUGHTS: Lidge had an improbable seven-year run from 2004-2010 (including a weird 0-8, 7.21 ERA and 31 save season in 2009) where he averaged an impressive 32 saves per year, but, sadly…that’s not enough to get considered for the Hall of Fame.
