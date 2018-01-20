Cooperstown 2018: Billy Wagner

Third Year on Ballot (10.2% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Houston Astros (1995–2003), Philadelphia Phillies (2004–2005), New York Mets (2006–2009), Boston Red Sox (2009) and Atlanta Braves (2010)

ACHIEVEMENTS: 422 career saves…good for sixth all-time and second most among all left-handed pitchers. Sixth all-time in games finished. Seven-time All-Star (1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007-2008 and 2010). 1999 National League Rolaids Relief Man of the Year. Pitched a combined no-hitter on June 11, 2003. 2012 inductee into the Virginia Hall of Fame.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

@MrBrianKenny … Billy Wagner … There is no valid explanation… Let’s spend a day talking about how hard it is for Astros to get in… Bigs & Bags should have been first ballot. Wagner is a Hall of Famer … better than the best… if you care about stats. pic.twitter.com/26TTzQJqTM — Jeffrey Adissi⚾️ (@AstrosSuperFan) January 12, 2018

HOVG THOUGHTS: If not for Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman overshadowing him his entire career…are we talking about Billy Wagner as a Hall of Famer? Think about it. Had he played as long either guy (or Lee Smith or John Franco, for that matter), avoided those nagging injuries and not be stuck in Houston for seemingly forever…it’s probable Wagner could be the next closer in Cooperstown. But that’s baseball, folks…and it’s likely Wagner won’t ever get in even though he’s destined to stay on the ballot all ten years he’s eligible.





