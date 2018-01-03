Cooperstown 2017: Jeff Kent

Fifth Year on Ballot (16.7% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Toronto Blue Jays (1992), New York Mets (1992–1996), Cleveland Indians (1996), San Francisco Giants (1997–2002), Houston Astros (2003–2004) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2005–2008).

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career .290 batting average, 2461 hits, 377 home runs and 1518 RBI. All-time home run leader among second basemen. Drove in 90 or more runs from 1997 to 2005. Only second baseman to have 100 or more RBIs in six consecutive seasons (1997–2002). 560 doubles place him 28th on the all-time list. 2000 National League MVP. Five-time All-Star (1999–2001, 2004 and 2005). Four-time Silver Slugger Award (2000–2002 and 2005).

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

How overrated was Joe Morgan anyway? Jeff Kent was a way better 2nd baseman and will struggle to get into the hall — JT Soter (@JTSoter11) December 30, 2017

If Vizquel belongs in the Hall for his defence then Jeff Kent should be there for his offensive #’s. He leads almost all categories for 2B. I for one don’t think Vizquel is a HOFer — ⚾️⚾️Chris⚾️⚾️ (@BlueJays_Giants) December 30, 2017

Jeff Kent is the all-time leader in home runs for second basemen, ahead of several current Hall of Famers. How can Kent be left off of anyone’s ballots? — TrueAggie (@OneTrueAggie) December 23, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: The former “Survivor” contestant and his lip curtain have a long road ahead of them. Is his legendary prickliness toward the media enough to keep him on the bubble…or do his numbers as one of the best second basemen ever win out? The 2000 National League MVP amassed 2461 hits, 377 home runs and a .290 batting average.





