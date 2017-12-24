Topps Hands Out Jeter Autos for Christmas

For the third year in a row, Topps gifted their employees with some extremely rare autographed cards.

Two years ago, it was Kris Bryant. Last year…Ichiro Suzuki.

This past week, the card company surprised their staff with one of five individually numbered Derek Jeter signed cards, each one representing one of the former New York Yankees captain’s World Series championships.

Not too shabby, right?

Naturally, it didn’t take long for one of the rare Jeets cards to show up on eBay…and you better believe it commanded a pretty penny.







The card, modeled after Topps’ 1985 set, was originally listed for $299.99. 19 bids later, the price almost doubled…ending Friday night at $460.

While there’s no way (really) to figure out who sold their holiday bonus, you’ve gotta think Topps is going to somehow try to clamp down on the re-selling of their exclusive employee autographs, right?





