Cooperstown 2018: Trevor Hoffman

Third Year on Ballot (74.0%)

PLAYING CAREER: Florida Marlins (1993), San Diego Padres (1993–2008) and Milwaukee Brewers (2009–2010).

ACHIEVEMENTS: All-time saves leader from 2006 to 2011. Was the first Major Leaguer to reach both 500, then 600 saves. Ended career with 601 saves. Two-time National League Rolaids Relief Man of the Year and saves leader (1998 and 2006). Seven-time All-Star (1998–2000, 2002, 2006, 2007 and 2009). Had his Number 51 retired by the San Diego Padres in 2011. In 2014, became just the ninth inductee into the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

I love Trevor Hoffman. Big fan. Had a great personal interaction with him once upon a time. Will be happy when he gets inducted. But I don’t know any way it can be argued that he was a better pitcher than Johan Santana — Sons of Lou Brown (@SonsofLouBrown) December 20, 2017

Edgar Martinez and Trevor Hoffman deserve to be in the HOF. Two of the greatest players of all time. Shame that they both weren’t already first ballot. — Gavin Binns (@GavinBinns3) December 19, 2017

Dear Baseball Hall of Fame voters leaving Trevor Hoffman off your ballots: Stop. You’re morons. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) December 19, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: Hoffman is a tricky one. Yes, dude is second all-time in saves, but the Hall of Fame has been unkind to some other closers (Lee Smith, anyone?). That said, I have a feeling that Hoffman and his 601 saves will eventually make their way to Cooperstown.





