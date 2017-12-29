Cooperstown 2018: Orlando Hudson

ORLANDO HUDSON
First Year on Ballot
PLAYING CAREER: Toronto Blue Jays (2002–2005), Arizona Diamondbacks (2006–2008), Los Angeles Dodgers (2009), Minnesota Twins (2010), San Diego Padres (2011–2012) and Chicago White Sox (2012).
ACHIEVEMENTS: Career batting average of .273 with 1319 hits, 93 home runs, 542 RBI in eleven seasons. Two-time All-Star selection (2007 and 2009). Four-time Gold Glove Award winner (2005-2007 and 2009).
HOVG THOUGHTS: Next.
