Cooperstown 2018: Livan Hernandez

LIVAN HERNANDEZ
First Year on Ballot
PLAYING CAREER: Florida Marlins (1996–1999), San Francisco Giants (1999–2002), Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals (2003–2006), Arizona Diamondbacks (2006–2007), Minnesota Twins (2008), Colorado Rockies (2008), New York Mets (2009), Washington Nationals (2009–2011), Atlanta Braves (2012) and Milwaukee Brewers (2012).
ACHIEVEMENTS: Career 178-177 record, 4.44 ERA and 1976 strikeouts in 17 Major League seasons. Won both the NLCS and World Series MVP awards on the way to winning the World Series championship. Two-time All-Star.
HOVG THOUGHTS: Sorry, Lovers of Livan…Hernandez does not a chance.
