Cooperstown 2018: Johnny Damon

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Kansas City Royals (1995-2000), Oakland Athletics (2001), Boston Red Sox (2002-2005), New York Yankees (2006-2009), Detroit Tigers (2010), Tampa Bay Rays (2011) and Cleveland Indians (2012).

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career batting average of .284 with 2769 hits, 235 home runs, 1668 runs scored, 1139 RBI and 408 stolen bases. Two-time World Series champion (2004 and 2009), Two-time All-Star selection (2002 and 2005). Hit better than .300 five separate times. Only four Hall-eligible players (Rafael Palmeiro, Barry Bonds, Omar Vizquel and Harold Baines) have more hits.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Johnny Damon would be a way, WAY better pick than Schilling. Not least because if Schilling doesn’t make it in we don’t have to hear him talk. — Ash McGonigal (@AshMcGonigal) December 24, 2017

Johnny Damon & Johan Santana getting first known Hall of Fame votes today. Early Christmas presents apparently. — BRB Joe (@BurningRiverBB) December 23, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: My heart says “yes” whereas my brain says “not a chance”. If history has taught us anything, Damon’s career batting average of .284, 2769 hits and two World Series rings means he’ll either be on the ballot for ten years or one and done. I’m hoping for the former.





