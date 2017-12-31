Cooperstown 2018: Jason Isringhausen

JASON ISRINGHAUSEN
First Year on Ballot
PLAYING CAREER: New York Mets (1995–1997, 1999), Oakland Athletics (1999–2001), St. Louis Cardinals (2002–2008), Tampa Bay Rays (2009), New York Mets (2011) and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2012).
ACHIEVEMENTS: Career 51-55 record, 3.64 ERA and 830 strikeouts in 16 Major League seasons. Ranks 26th all-time with 300 saves. Led the league in 2004 with 47 saves while with the Cardinals. Two-time All Star selection (2000 and 2005).
HOVG THOUGHTS: 15-20 years ago, 300 saves would get you into the Hall of Fame. Today…you’re going to need almost double that.
