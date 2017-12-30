Cooperstown 2018: Aubrey Huff

AUBREY HUFF
First Year on Ballot
PLAYING CAREER: Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2000–2006), Houston Astros (2006), Baltimore Orioles (2007–2009), Detroit Tigers (2009) and San Francisco Giants (2010–2012).
ACHIEVEMENTS: Career batting average of .278 with 1699 hits, 242 home runs and 904 RBI in 13 seasons. Won two World Series championships (2010 and 2012) while with the San Francisco Giants. Silver Slugger Award winner in 2008. In 2009, he was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame.
HOVG THOUGHTS: I will get more votes.
