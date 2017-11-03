This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by 2013 Hall of Very Good inductee Dale Murphy.
The two-time National League MVP talks to the boys about his chances to make the Hall of Fame, the toughest opponents he faced as a big leaguer, catching Phil Niekro’s knuckleball and that time in 1991 when his former skipper Bobby Cox ordered Tom Glavine to hit him with a pitch.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
Even after all these years, Dale Murphy still the one
Madison Murphy: “My Dad is a Super Hero”
Packed Hall of Fame veterans ballot likely to snub some worthy players
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.
View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Dale Murphy