The HOVG Podcast: Dale Murphy

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by 2013 Hall of Very Good inductee Dale Murphy.

The two-time National League MVP talks to the boys about his chances to make the Hall of Fame, the toughest opponents he faced as a big leaguer, catching Phil Niekro’s knuckleball and that time in 1991 when his former skipper Bobby Cox ordered Tom Glavine to hit him with a pitch.

