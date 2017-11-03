The Sports Daily > Hall of Very Good
The HOVG Podcast: Dale Murphy



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by 2013 Hall of Very Good inductee Dale Murphy.

The two-time National League MVP talks to the boys about his chances to make the Hall of Fame, the toughest opponents he faced as a big leaguer, catching Phil Niekro’s knuckleball and that time in 1991 when his former skipper Bobby Cox ordered Tom Glavine to hit him with a pitch.

SHOW NOTES:

BOXSCORE: June 19, 1991

Even after all these years, Dale Murphy still the one

Madison Murphy: “My Dad is a Super Hero”

Brian Kenny on Dale Murphy

Packed Hall of Fame veterans ballot likely to snub some worthy players

I wanted to do a quick and fun doodle for my dad for christmas. It’s his last year of eligibility to be voted into the Hall of Fame, and my 7 siblings have started quite the offensive to speak up and make a case for him, after 15 years of silence....
