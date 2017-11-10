The HOVG Podcast: Brody Stevens

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by comedian and actor Brody Stevens.
The former college pitcher-turned-comic talks to the boys about his days on the diamond at Arizona State, remembers the Hall of Fame-worthy career of the late-Roy Halladay and throws his hat in the ring to star in a re-boot of the “Major League” franchise.
Brody Stevens: From Batter-Up to Stand-up
Steven Brody Stevens on comedy, baseball, the comedic journey
