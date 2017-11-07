Royals Mascot Heading to the Hall of Fame

The Kansas City Royals are, sadly, one of the most underrepresented teams in baseball’s Hall of Fame.

On the flipside, when the Mascot Hall of Fame opens its doors in March, there will likely be plenty of royal blue (and with any luck powder blue) represented in Whiting, Indiana. You see, Monday, the announcement was made that Sluggerrr, the Royals longtime mascot, will join the Phillie Phanatic, The Famous Chicken and Mr. Met as the only baseball mascots enshrined.

I officially declare myself King of all mascots! @MascotHall pic.twitter.com/u4mt9arlfH — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) November 6, 2017

“I’d like to thank all the Royals fans who helped vote me into the Mascot Hall of Fame, the front-office for supporting my ambitions and everyone involved with the Mascot Hall of Fame for voting me in,” Sluggerrr said. “I take a lot of pride in being one of the mane attractions at Kauffman Stadium. I’d be lion if I said this wasn’t one of my proudest moments as the official mascot of the Kansas City Royals.”

Kansas City’s mane man has appeared at every Royals home game since April 5, 1996. Sluggerrr makes approximately 500 appearances per year.

Joining him in the Class of 2018 are Benny the Bull of the Chicago Bulls, Tommy Hawk of the Chicago Blackhawks and Nittany Lion of Penn State.

