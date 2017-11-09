Mookie Betts Returns to World Series of Bowling

As the countdown to Spring Training begins (only 97 days until pitchers and catchers report, gang!) most players are spending their off season doing everything but competing.

Except Mookie Betts.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder hit Reno this week to take part in the World Series of Bowling. That’s right, Betts, who has been bowling since he was a kid, is among the hundreds competing for bowling’s top prize.

Dude also competed back in 2015.

“I hope I can do a little better than I did last time,” Betts said. “I think I understand the mental side of what I need to do a little more, but it’s not like I have it down pat. But I can use my experience from last time. We’ll see.”

The newly-minted Gold Glove Award winner’s goal is to finish in the top 150 against the field of 195 each day. After day one, Betts is in 153rd place…with a high score of 278.

You can follow Betts’ progress HERE.

[embedded content]





