Mookie Betts Bowls Perfect Game

To hit .300 in the big leagues is pretty good. To bowl a 300 game is downright fantastic.

Mookie Betts has done both.

Sunday, during his second stint at the PBA World Series of Bowling IX (dude also competed in 2015), the Boston Red Sox outfielder bowled his first perfect game in PBA competition. It also couldn’t have come at a better time. Betts was taking part in the fourth and final round of qualifying for the PBA World Championship.

This was not the first perfect game of Betts’ career on the lanes (he estimates he’s thrown ten)…but it was his first in a PBA competition.

Coincidentally, this isn't the only time the All-Star's name was connected to a streak involving strikes. In April, Betts ended a streak of 129 regular-season plate appearances without striking out. It was the longest such streak by any Major League hitter since Juan Pierre of the Marlins went 147 plate appearances without a strikeout back in 2004.






