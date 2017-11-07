Carlos Correa Talks Engagement with Jimmy Kimmel

Carlos Correa might be the only player to emerge from a World Series with two rings.

Sure, sure, Justin Verlander skipped Friday’s victory parade so he could catch a plane to Italy and marry supermodel Kate Upton, but it was the Houston Astros shortstop that surprised everyone by proposing to his girlfriend following his team’s Game Seven victory.

Monday night, Correa continued the team’s media Championship media tour and hit “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and told him all about his special night.

“For the whole month, I had been planning it,” Correa told Kimmel. “I knew we had a championship-caliber team, so I was waiting it out to see how far we could go.”

And as taken aback as Correa was when he was unable to propose following Game Six (yup…that was the original plan), his new fiancée Daniella Rodriguez was more shocked when he pulled out a ring a night later.

“(I had) no idea,” Rodriguez added. “He’s been so focused on all these games…the last thing I thought would be on his mind would be proposing to me.”

[embedded content]





