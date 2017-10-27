The HOVG Podcast: Jerry Reuss

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by pitcher-turned-author/photographer Jerry Reuss.

The mustachioed lefty talks to the boys about who he is rooting for in this year’s World Series, what it was like performing on “The Tonight Show” (among other television shows) following the 1981 Fall Classic, shares a hilarious story about being stuck in an elevator with Dave Parker and Muhammad Ali and discloses who he’d rather fight…Lou Piniella or Tommy Lasorda.

Missouri native & 22-year big-leaguer Jerry Reuss ‘was one of the lucky ones’

Meet former Dodger Jerry Reuss, the preeminent baseball prankster of the modern era

Jerry’s Photos on Flickr

