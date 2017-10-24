Pink’s Goes Blue for Dodgers

On the eve of the World Series, Pink’s Hot Dog stand is going blue. Dodger Blue to be precise.

The iconic Los Angeles-based purveyor of tubed meats is celebrating the Dodgers first trip to the World Series since 1988 by ditching their signature color. That’s right, for the first time in 78 years, everything that was once pink is now blue.

Destined to be a top seller are the “Blue Hots”…a $4.88 bacon-wrapped, chili cheese dog. Nice!





