LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 30: Marko Arnautovic of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on March 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United have confirmed that striker Marko Arnautovic has left the club to join Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG. The Austrian has left for an undisclosed fee.

Marko Arnautovic departs.https://t.co/uX2IhifBBD — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 8, 2019

Sour Ending For Marko Arnautovic At West Ham

The departure of Marko Arnautovic at West Ham has been expected. This is despite signing a new contract in January 2019.

Arnautovic has been attracting attention from Chinese clubs since the January transfer window. During the January transfer window, his representatives said to talkSport: “He wants to go to a new market and challenge for titles. This is what he wants..

“It is his great desire that West Ham accept the offer from China.”

Despite remaining at the London Stadium and despite signing a new contract, the 30-year-old has been causing discontent among the squad. According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, a source at West Ham has said that the “Managers, staff and players want him out.”

West Ham Career

Despite his eagerness to leave, Arnautovic has still troubled opposition defenders during his spell at the London Stadium. Last season, he scored 11 goals in 30 appearances last season for the Hammers, including three goals in the last two games of the season.

His debut season at the London Stadium entailed similar figures. In 31 appearances he registered 11 goals and six assists as West Ham finished 13th in the Premier League.

Who Will Arnautovic Be Joining In China?

The Austrian will be joining a host of players well-known to Premier League fans currently plying their trade in the Chinese Super League.

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar currently plays for Shanghai SIPG. He has made 63 appearances for Shanghai since his move from Chelsea in 2017.

As well as Oscar, Marouane Fellaini and Graziano Pelle are also enjoying a spell with Shandong Luneng Taishan. Fellaini only made the move in January 2019, while Pelle has spent the past three years in China.

